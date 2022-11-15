Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 339 Result Declared; Check Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS 339 lottery draw on 15 November is mentioned here.
The Kerala Lottery today, Sthree Sakthi SS 339 result, on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 is declared. The State Lottery Department of Kerala released the live result on the official website - keralalotteries.com at 3 PM. The lottery system helps winners to get hefty prize amounts from the lottery department. Participants of the weekly lottery draw should stay alert and check the result carefully. They must verify the numbers on the list with their lottery tickets.
It is important to note that the participants can download the Kerala Lottery today, Sthree Sakthi SS 339 result PDF on Tuesday, later in the evening. They must keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com for all the latest updates. One can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala in case of any problems or queries.
Participants are advised to follow all the rules stated by the lottery department. Winners will not receive any prize amounts if they do not follow the rules mentioned on the website.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS draw every Tuesday for the participants. The first prize of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 339 on Tuesday, 15 November is Rs 75,00,000 and the second prize of the lottery draw is Rs 10,00,000.
Kerala Lottery: Complete Names List
Here is a complete list of the Kerala lottery names that you should know if you want to participate in the weekly draws and win huge prize amounts:
Win Win W - Monday
Sthree Sakthi SS - Tuesday
Akshaya AK - Wednesday
Karunya Plus KN - Thursday
Nirmal NR - Friday
Karunya KR - Saturday
Fifty Fifty FF - Sunday
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 339 Result PDF Today
Let's know the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 339 today, on Tuesday, 15 November 2022:
Visit the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 339 Result on the homepage.
The result PDF will open on your screen.
Check the winning numbers on the PDF carefully.
Now, download the result PDF from the website.
Go through the result carefully and contact the lottery department in case of any problems. If you have won any prize amount, submit your lottery ticket to the department within a month to claim the money.
