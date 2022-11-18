ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 303 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Nirmal NR 303 result PDF on 18 November from keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 303 draw is officially released today, on Friday, 18 November 2022. Participants of the Kerala lottery today can check and download the result from keralalotteries.com, which is the official website of the State Lottery Department. The weekly lotteries help lucky participants to win hefty prize amounts. They have to follow certain rules to participate in the draw and claim the prize money from the lottery department after the results are declared.

While the live Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 303 are released at 3 pm today, on Friday, 18 November, the complete PDF will be available for download later in the evening. Participants must keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to know all the latest updates or changes in the result timings for Friday.

In case there are any changes in the result declaration, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will update the official website so that it is easier for people to know the latest details.

Before participating in the weekly lotteries, one must go through all the rules and regulations because one has to follow them strictly to claim prize money from the department. In case of any doubts or problems, you can directly contact the State Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 303: Prize Money List for 18 November 2022

Participants of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 303 draw on Friday must go through the prize details mentioned below:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 100000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

The State Lottery Department has also set a consolation prize amount of Rs 8000 for the lucky winners. These are all the prize details we have for our readers.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check Nirmal NR 303 Draw Winning Numbers

Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result today, on Friday, 18 November:

  • Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 303 draw on the homepage.

  • The result page will appear on your screen.

  • Download the lottery result list from the website.

  • You can also take a printout of the result if required.

