Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 575 Declared Today; Check Latest Updates Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The first prize amount of the Akshaya AK 575 is Rs 70,00,000.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 575 was officially declared today, Wednesday, 16 November 2022. Participants who are excited to see the winning numbers for Akshaya AK 575 should stay alert today. The live result is declared at 3 PM on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results of the lottery draws at 3 PM daily.
The complete Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 575 PDF will be available after 4 PM today, Wednesday, 16 November. People interested to know about the winning numbers will find all the details on the website - keralalotteries.com. Before participating in the Kerala weekly lotteries, people should go through the rules. One must strictly follow all the details.
Winners of the Kerala lotteries have to submit their tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days of the result declaration. The ones who will miss the deadline will not receive the prize money.
Participants of the Akshaya AK 575 draw should stay alert and go through the numbers on the result PDF carefully. They must submit the lottery tickets to the department before the last date if they do not want to lose the hefty prize amount.
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 575: Prize Money Today
The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 575 complete prize money list for Wednesday, 16 November 2022 is mentioned here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
These are the prize money details for Wednesday. One should check the result to see if they have secured any position.
Kerala Lottery Today: How To Check Akshaya AK 575 Result
Here are the simple steps to check the Kerala Lottery today, Akshaya AK 575 that everyone should follow:
Go to the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Click on the link that states Akshaya AK 575 Result today on the homepage.
A new page will open on your screen.
Check the result PDF properly and verify the numbers with your ticket.
Download the result PDF to take a better look at it whenever you are free.
