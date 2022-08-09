Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 325 Result at 3 PM; Latest Updates Here
Kerala Lottery Result: Check the Sthree Sakthi SS 325 winning numbers on 9 August 2022 on keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery today, Sthree Sakthi SS 325 Result will be officially declared at 3 pm, on Tuesday, 9 August 2022. The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 325 Result will be announced on the official website – keralalotteries.com for all the participants. The ones interested to know the winning numbers for Tuesday should keep an eye on the live lottery results. The live results are scheduled to be declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The complete result PDF of the Kerala Lottery today, Sthree Sakthi SS 325 on Tuesday, 9 August 2022 will be available on the official website after 4 pm. Participants can download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com once it is formally declared by the State Lottery Department. They must check the list of winning numbers on the result carefully.
As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, winners of the weekly Kerala Lotteries have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration date to claim the prize money.
The State Lottery Department has set some other rules as well so the participants should take a look at them before checking the Sthree Sakthi SS 325 lottery result on Tuesday.
Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 325 Prize Money List
Here are the Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 325 prize money for today, Tuesday, 9 August 2022 that the participants should know:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fourth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 2 hundred
Participants can take a look at the steps to claim the prize money on the website.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Sthree Sakthi SS 325 Winner’s List
Let's know the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Tuesday, 9 August 2022 for Sthree Sakthi SS 325:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on the result link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 325 on the homepage.
The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS result will appear on your screen.
Check the winning numbers properly.
Download the result PDF from the site after 4 pm once the numbers are declared.
In case of any problem or queries, contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala directly.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.