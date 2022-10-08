Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 570 Declared; Know the First Prize Money Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 570 is declared today, on Saturday, 8 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the result now on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Karunya KR 570 draw result on keralalotteries.com so that the participants can check and download it easily. The website contains all the details about Kerala Lotteries so interested people should go through them.

