Kerala Lottery Result Today on 24 August 2022 for AKSHAYA (AK-563); Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download AKSHAYA (AK-563) result PDF on 24 August 2022 from keralalotteries.com.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the live result of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery at 3 pm on Wednesday, 24 August, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. Later, from 4 pm onwards, a complete result copy of the lottery will be published in a PDF format on the website.
All the Kerala lottery fans must know that the result of the AKSHAYA lottery is revealed on every Wednesday of the week on the website of Kerala State Lottery Department. People can check all the details like winner names and prize money from the site.
To claim the winning amount, the winners of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-563) Result Declared: Know the Prize Money
The following is the list of prize money that will be given to the winners of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery:
First Prize Winner: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize Winner: Rs 50,00,000
Third Prize Winner: Rs 10,00,000
Fourth Prize Winner: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize Winner: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize Winner: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize Winner: Rs 500
Eighth Prize Winner: Rs 100
Cons Prize Winner: Rs 8,000
AKSHAYA (AK-563) Result: How To Check
All the players of the Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-563) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen
Click on the lottery/draw number for AKSHAYA (AK-563) against the draw date – 24 August 2022
Hit the view option
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details
Download the PDF copy for future reference
