ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today on 24 August 2022 for AKSHAYA (AK-563); Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download AKSHAYA (AK-563) result PDF on 24 August 2022 from keralalotteries.com.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today on 24 August 2022 for AKSHAYA (AK-563); Details Here
i

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the live result of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery at 3 pm on Wednesday, 24 August, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. Later, from 4 pm onwards, a complete result copy of the lottery will be published in a PDF format on the website.

All the Kerala lottery fans must know that the result of the AKSHAYA lottery is revealed on every Wednesday of the week on the website of Kerala State Lottery Department. People can check all the details like winner names and prize money from the site.

To claim the winning amount, the winners of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) on 23 August 2022

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) on 23 August 2022
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-563) Result Declared: Know the Prize Money

The following is the list of prize money that will be given to the winners of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery:

  • First Prize Winner: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize Winner: Rs 50,00,000

  • Third Prize Winner: Rs 10,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Winner: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize Winner: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize Winner: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize Winner: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize Winner: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize Winner: Rs 8,000

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: WIN-WIN(W-682) Result Declared, Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: WIN-WIN(W-682) Result Declared, Details Here

AKSHAYA (AK-563) Result: How To Check

All the players of the Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-563) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for AKSHAYA (AK-563) against the draw date – 24 August 2022

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 563 Result to be Out; Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 563 Result to be Out; Latest Details Here

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×