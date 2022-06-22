Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK 554 Result Declared, Check First Prize

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery result for Akshaya AK 554 on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. The participants of the draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website as the department has declared the live result at 3 pm today. The Kerala State Lottery Department releases the Kerala Lottery Result every day at 3 pm for the participants to check the winning numbers on the site.

