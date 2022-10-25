Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 336 Declared Today; Check Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 336 prize money details are mentioned here for the participants.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 336 is officially declared today, Tuesday, 25 October 2022 at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today must stay alert and check the live result on time. According to the official details, the lottery result is declared on the website, keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries so that winners can receive hefty prize amounts. The results are released at 3 pm daily on the website.
Participants can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 336 today, on Tuesday, 25 October after 4 pm. The result will be available for download on the same official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has stated certain rules that everyone must follow if they want to participate in lottery draws.
One of the most important rules is that the winners have to submit their lottery tickets within 30 days of the result declaration. Therefore, participants must go through the winning numbers on the result PDF carefully.
They are requested to verify the numbers with their lottery tickets immediately after the results are declared. In case of any problem or query, one can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 336 Prize Money List: 25 October 2022
Here is the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 336 prize money list for today, Tuesday, 25 October for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fourth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 2 hundred
To claim the prize money, you have to contact the State Lottery Department. They will guide you through the process.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Sthree Sakthi SS 336 Result
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS 336 on Tuesday, 25 October 2022:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 336 Result on the homepage.
The result PDF for Sthree Sakthi will open on your screen.
Check the winners carefully on the PDF list.
Download the list from the website to take a proper look at the winning numbers for Tuesday.
