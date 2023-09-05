ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 381 Today: Prize List For 5 September

The first prize money amount of Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381 is Rs Rs 75,00,000.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 381 Today: Prize List For 5 September
Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS are released every Tuesday thus the Sthree Sakthi SS 381 for 5 September 2023 will be released on the official website. The result is released in PDF format with other details like the prize money, winner names, and other winning details that are uploaded by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com, after 4 PM.

The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 PM while the results are made available in detail after 4 PM. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

All winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 381 lottery draw can claim their winnings within 30 days of the results being declared. They can claim the lottery prize by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials.

The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381 Prize Money for 5 September 2023

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Download Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 381 Results?

  • Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.

  • On the homepage, click on 'Lottery Results'

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will appear on the screen.

  • Select the Sthree Sakthi SS 381 lottery/draw number in front of the draw date -- 5/09/2023.

  • Click on the view button.

  • The result will be displayed in PDF form on your screen.

  • Check all the information like winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important details.

  • Download and save a copy of the result for future use.

