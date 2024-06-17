Kerala Lottery Result on 17 June 2024: Win Win W 774 Prize Money List & Winners

Kerala Lottery Result on 17 June 2024: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has officially declared the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 774 result for Monday, 17 June 2024. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF of Win Win W 774 will be issued by the concerned authorities after 4 pm on the website. All pertinent information, including prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more, will be included in the result PDF.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winning amount is Rs 75,00,000 for first winner. Second winner is eligible for a prize money of Rs 5,00,000. A complete prize money list is given below for your reference. Each winner receives a different winning amount. The winners have one month from the date the results are announced to present their lottery tickets to the concerned officials in order to receive the winning prize.
Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 774: Prize Money List
Following is the prize money for Kerala Lottery Win Win W 774 on Monday, 17 June 2024.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Note: The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission deduction.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?
Follow the below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 774 result today on Monday, 17 June 2024.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 774 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 17/06/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)