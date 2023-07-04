Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 372 Result Today at 3 PM; Prize Details

ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 4 July 2023: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 372 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 372 sambad is set to be declared today, Tuesday, 4 July 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the live draw result on keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. Participants will be notified as soon as the result is announced via the website so they should keep updating it. Any changes in the lottery sambad result date or time will also be announced through the official site.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 372 today, Tuesday, 4 July will also be announced in a PDF form for those who miss the live result. You have to visit the site - keralalotteries.com and find the PDF for today to download a copy. Please make sure to go through the list of winners for Tuesday carefully.

As per the schedule, the Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad result is set to be declared on Tuesday. So people who participate in the draw should check the website on this day.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a Government body, conducts lottery sambad draws every day of the week. You can take part in any of the draws by buying the tickets. Only a few lucky winners can claim the cash prizes set by the department.

Kerala Lottery Today, 4 July 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS 372 Prize List

The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 372 on Tuesday, 4 July 2023, prize money list is stated here for those who are interested to know:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 372 Result: Steps to Download

Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 372 result PDF today, Tuesday, 4 July, online:

  • Go to the lottery site - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 372 result on the homepage.

  • The PDF file will display on your device when you tap on the link.

  • Check the list of winning numbers on the result PDF properly.

  • Click on the download option available on the PDF page and save a copy to your device.

