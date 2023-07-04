Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 372 Result Today at 3 PM; Prize Details

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 372 sambad is set to be declared today, Tuesday, 4 July 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the live draw result on keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. Participants will be notified as soon as the result is announced via the website so they should keep updating it. Any changes in the lottery sambad result date or time will also be announced through the official site.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 372 today, Tuesday, 4 July will also be announced in a PDF form for those who miss the live result. You have to visit the site - keralalotteries.com and find the PDF for today to download a copy. Please make sure to go through the list of winners for Tuesday carefully.