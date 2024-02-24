Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 642 Draw out on 24 February; Prize Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has formally declared the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 642, Saturday, 24 February 2024. One should note that the live result link is available on the website - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. Participants can check the live result announcement if they are free or download the PDF later. It is crucial to go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly and see if you are a lucky winner.

Participants were patiently waiting to check the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 642 on Saturday, 24 February. Once the live result announcement is over, you can download the lottery sambad PDF from the same site - keralalotteries.com. The PDF link is usually activated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 4 pm for all interested people.