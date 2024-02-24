Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 642 Draw out on 24 February; Prize Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has formally declared the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 642, Saturday, 24 February 2024. One should note that the live result link is available on the website - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. Participants can check the live result announcement if they are free or download the PDF later. It is crucial to go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly and see if you are a lucky winner.
Participants were patiently waiting to check the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 642 on Saturday, 24 February. Once the live result announcement is over, you can download the lottery sambad PDF from the same site - keralalotteries.com. The PDF link is usually activated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 4 pm for all interested people.
As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the Karunya KR draw results are announced every Saturday. You must stay alert on the scheduled date if you are taking part in the sambad. Make sure to go through the latest announcements on the website.
Winners have to submit their lottery tickets and winning proof within thirty days from the result date. The State Lottery Department will not accept any lottery ticket after the deadline.
The rules and prize money are decided by the lottery-conducting body. You must know the important details before buying the lottery tickets to avoid any confusion.
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 24 February: Karunya KR 642 Prize List
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 642 prize money for Saturday, 24 February 2024, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 642 Result, 24 February: How To Download
Let's read the steps to download the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 642 result for today, Saturday, 24 February:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com to find the results.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 642 Result on the homepage.
Once the result PDF opens, you can check the lottery ticket number below each prize money.
Click on the download option and save a copy of the lottery sambad PDF to your device.
You can take a printout of the result if you need it.
