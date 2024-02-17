ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 641 Result: Prize Money & Winners on 17 February 2024

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 641 result for Saturday,17 February 2024: Check prize money and winners' names here.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Hindi Female
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 641 for Saturday, 17 February 2024 has been declared by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants will be able to check the prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other details after 4 pm, once the complete result PDF is issued by the concerned officials. Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw is held every week on Saturday.

The first prize money of Saturday's Kerala lottery is Rs 80 lakh. Second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 641: Prize Money Today

Here is the prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 641 for today on Saturday, 17 February 2024.

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

How To Check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 641 Result Today

Follow the below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 641 result today on 17 February 2024.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for Karunya KR 641 against the draw date of 17/02/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

0

