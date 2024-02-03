Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 639 Winners & Prize Money for 3 February 2024

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 639 for Saturday, 3 February 2024, has officially been declared by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants will be able to check the prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other details after 4 pm, once the complete result PDF is issued by the concerned officials. Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw is held every week on Saturday.

The first prize money of Saturday's Kerala lottery is Rs 80 lakh. Second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs five lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.