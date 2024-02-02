Kerala Lottery Result, 2 February 2024: Check Nirmal NR 365 Draw Winners Today

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has formally declared the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 365 sambad today, Friday, 2 February 2024. Concerned participants are requested to note that the live lottery result link is activated on the official website - keralalotteries.com. You must go through the lottery ticket numbers and prize money list carefully on the result. The live winners list is activated after 3 pm on Friday, by the State Lottery Department for participants.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 365 sambad on Friday, 2 February 2024, can also be downloaded after the live result announcements are over. The State Lottery Department of Kerala activates the PDF link on keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. The lottery sambad draws are held at Gorkhi Bhavan every day. The results are announced online for interested participants in the state.
The winning numbers for the Nirmal NR draw are declared every Friday, as per the details mentioned on the schedule. You can take a look at the lottery sambad result dates and timings on the website before participating in the draws.
Winners have to follow a specific process to claim their prize money from the department. They have to submit the lottery tickets and personal documents within thirty days from the result date to claim the money. Make sure to follow the deadline and the rules decided by the department.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 365 Prize Money: 2 February 2024
Let's go through the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 365 prize money list for today, Friday, 2 February 2024, here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad for 2 February 2024: How to Download Nirmal NR 365 PDF
Read the step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 365 result today on Friday, 2 February, online:
Go through the latest announcements on the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that mentions "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 365 Result PDF" on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR lottery result will open on a new page and you can check the winners for today.
Tap on the download option and save a soft copy of the Nirmal NR result for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)