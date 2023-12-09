Join Us On:
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 631 Winners Declared on 9 December; Prize Here

Check Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 631 Result Today on Saturday, 9 December 2023 at keralalotteries.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 631 Winners Declared on 9 December; Prize Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 631 for Saturday, 9 December 2023 has officially been declared by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants will be able to check the prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other details after 4 pm, once the complete result PDF is issued by the concerned officials. Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw is held every week on Saturday.

The first prize money of Saturday's Kerala lottery is Rs 80 lakh. Second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 631: Prize Money List

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 631 Result today on Saturday, 9 December 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 631 against the draw date of 9/12/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

