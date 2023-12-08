Join Us On:
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 358 Prize Money List for 8 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 358 result for Friday, 8 December 2023. Check latest details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 358 Prize Money List for 8 December 2023
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the Kerala Lottery result on Friday, 8 December 2023 for Nirmal NR 358 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The live result will be announced after 3 pm. A complete result PDF will be published by the concerned officials after 4 pm. The PDF will mention all the important details about today's Kerala Lottery including winner names, winning numbers, prize money, and more.

People must know that the Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday. All the winners of Kerala lottery Sambad should note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 358: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 358 on Friday, 8 December 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 358 result today on Friday, 8 December 2023.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Nirmal NR 358 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 08/12/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

