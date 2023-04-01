Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 595 PDF Today; Know the Prize Money & More
Kerala Lottery Draw Today, 1 April 2023: You can download the Karunya KR 595 result from keralalotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR every Saturday and today the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 595 will be released by the Sambad for 1 April 2023. Interested participants can visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala at keralalotteries.com to check the winners' list. Participants should take note of the time and stay alert throughout the day.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 595 on Saturday, 1 April will be released in a PDF form after 4 PM on keralalotteries.com. You can go through the details mentioned on the lottery sambad PDF carefully. Let's know the Karunya KR 595 prize money and the steps to claim the prize.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 595 Today: Prize Money For 1 April 2023
The Kerala lottery today for Karunya KR 595 draw prize money details are stated below for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery KR 595 Result Today: How to Download Result for 1 April?
Let's know the steps to check the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 595 draw on Saturday, 1 April:
Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com
Click on the Karunya KR 595 lottery sambad active result link for Saturday, 1 April 2023.
The lottery result PDF file will appear on your screen.
Go through the winning numbers for today and check your lottery ticket.
Download the PDF file from the website and save a copy on the device for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.