Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 595 PDF Today; Know the Prize Money & More

The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR every Saturday and today the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 595 will be released by the Sambad for 1 April 2023. Interested participants can visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala at keralalotteries.com to check the winners' list. Participants should take note of the time and stay alert throughout the day.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 595 on Saturday, 1 April will be released in a PDF form after 4 PM on keralalotteries.com. You can go through the details mentioned on the lottery sambad PDF carefully. Let's know the Karunya KR 595 prize money and the steps to claim the prize.