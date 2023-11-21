ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 390 Winners Declared; Check Prize

Kerala Lottery Sambad for 21 November 2023: Download the Sthree Sakthi SS 390 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 390 Winners Declared; Check Prize
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 on Tuesday, 21 November 2023, has been declared for interested participants. One should note that the live lottery result link was activated at 3 pm on the site –keralalotteries.com. A few lucky participants can claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala if their ticket numbers are present on the list of winners today. One must be alert while going through the lottery ticket numbers online.

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 on Tuesday, 21 November, can be saved in a PDF format after 4 pm. Please note that the lottery sambad result PDF will be announced later for those who miss the live results. You can go to the website – keralalotteries.com – to know the important details about the lottery draws.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 20 November: Win Win W 744 Result Out; First Prize

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 20 November: Win Win W 744 Result Out; First Prize
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad results are announced every week, on Tuesday. You will be informed about a change in the result date via the website. Make sure to update it and go through the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

The prize money is also decided by the department. Lucky winners must follow the rules while claiming the lottery sambad prize money. You will not get the prize if you do not follow the rules. Read the rules before participating in the draws and stay updated.

Kerala Lottery Sambad, 21 November 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS 390 Prize Money

The Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 390 prize money list for Tuesday, 21 November 2023, has been mentioned here for interested players:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1,000

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 628 Winners Declared Today; First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 628 Winners Declared Today; First Prize Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result: How To Download Sthree Sakthi SS 390 PDF on 21 November

Let's go through the simple step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 on Tuesday, 21 November, online:

  • Visit keralalotteries.com to find the lottery sambad result PDF link.

  • Tap on the activated option that states Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 390 PDF on the home page.

  • The lottery sambad PDF page will appear on your screen.

  • Check the lottery numbers below each prize money properly.

  • Click on the download option and save a copy of the result on your device.

  • You can also take a printout of the lottery result for your reference.

Also Read

Shillong Teer Result Today, 20 November 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today, 20 November 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×