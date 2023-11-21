Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 390 Winners Declared; Check Prize

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 on Tuesday, 21 November 2023, has been declared for interested participants. One should note that the live lottery result link was activated at 3 pm on the site –keralalotteries.com. A few lucky participants can claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala if their ticket numbers are present on the list of winners today. One must be alert while going through the lottery ticket numbers online.

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 390 on Tuesday, 21 November, can be saved in a PDF format after 4 pm. Please note that the lottery sambad result PDF will be announced later for those who miss the live results. You can go to the website – keralalotteries.com – to know the important details about the lottery draws.