ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 363 Result at 3 PM; Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today, 2 May 2023: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 363 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 363 Result at 3 PM; Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 363 draw on Tuesday, 2 May 2023, will be declared at 3 pm on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will issue the live result on its website - keralalotteries.com for all interested participants who are patiently waiting to check the winners. One must go through the details mentioned on the live result properly to see if they are among the winners for today, Tuesday.

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 363 on Tuesday, 2 May, can be downloaded after 4 pm, as the State Lottery Department of Kerala will release it in a PDF form. Both, the live result and the lottery sambad PDF will be available on the website - keralalotteries.com. Interested people should stay informed and updated with the latest announcements.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Download Win Win W 717 PDF Today; Check Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result: Download Win Win W 717 PDF Today; Check Prize Money List
ADVERTISEMENT

The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad results are available every week on Tuesday, at a scheduled time. Participants of the draw should check the live results and download the PDF, once released.

The first prize winners of the lottery sambad draws are lucky because they get the highest cash prize. All winners have to submit their tickets, personal documents, and passport-size photographs to the department within thirty days of the result date.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 363 Sambad: Prize Money Today

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 363 sambad prize money details for Tuesday, 2 May 2023, is stated here:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 599 Result Declared: Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 599 Result Declared: Check Prize Money
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result, 2 May 2023: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 363 PDF

Let's take a look at the step-by-step procedure to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Sthree Sakthi SS 363 today, Tuesday, 2 May:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 363 draw link.

  • The Sthree Sakthi result PDF file will appear on your screen.

  • Go through the lottery ticket numbers below each cash prize money carefully.

  • You can download the lottery sambad PDF to your device.

  • Take a printout if you want to take a better look at the winners for today and verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 326 Result Out; Check Prize Money List Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 326 Result Out; Check Prize Money List Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×