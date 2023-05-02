Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 363 Result at 3 PM; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 363 draw on Tuesday, 2 May 2023, will be declared at 3 pm on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will issue the live result on its website - keralalotteries.com for all interested participants who are patiently waiting to check the winners. One must go through the details mentioned on the live result properly to see if they are among the winners for today, Tuesday.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 363 on Tuesday, 2 May, can be downloaded after 4 pm, as the State Lottery Department of Kerala will release it in a PDF form. Both, the live result and the lottery sambad PDF will be available on the website - keralalotteries.com. Interested people should stay informed and updated with the latest announcements.
The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad results are available every week on Tuesday, at a scheduled time. Participants of the draw should check the live results and download the PDF, once released.
The first prize winners of the lottery sambad draws are lucky because they get the highest cash prize. All winners have to submit their tickets, personal documents, and passport-size photographs to the department within thirty days of the result date.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 363 Sambad: Prize Money Today
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 363 sambad prize money details for Tuesday, 2 May 2023, is stated here:
First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200
Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result, 2 May 2023: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 363 PDF
Let's take a look at the step-by-step procedure to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Sthree Sakthi SS 363 today, Tuesday, 2 May:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 363 draw link.
The Sthree Sakthi result PDF file will appear on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers below each cash prize money carefully.
You can download the lottery sambad PDF to your device.
Take a printout if you want to take a better look at the winners for today and verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.
