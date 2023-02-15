Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download Fifty Fifty FF 37 Result; Know Prize Money
Kerala Lottery Today: You can download Fifty Fifty FF 37 draw PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 37 draw is declared at 3 pm on Wednesday, 15 February 2023. Participants who are eagerly waiting to check the list of winning numbers for today must go through the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live lottery results on the website daily so that participants can easily check. One can check the result from anywhere they want by visiting the aforementioned website.
After the live result is announced, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 37 PDF on Wednesday at 4 pm. Participants must download the result PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com so that they can go through the list of winning numbers whenever they like. The result PDF is important.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the Fifty Fifty FF lottery sambad draws every Wednesday. Participants of the lottery draw today must stay alert if they want to check whether they are among the lucky winners.
The first prize winners are able to claim the highest prize money. The other amounts are also huge so lucky winners must check the PDF properly to see if they have secured any position.
Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 37 Prize Money for 15 February
The Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 37 prize money for Wednesday, 15 February, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
This is the complete prize money list for the day that participants should note. To claim the money, you have to submit your personal documents, lottery tickets, and photo to the department.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 37 PDF
Here are the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 37 draw on Wednesday:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the link that says Fifty Fifty FF 37 lottery draw on the homepage.
The lottery result PDF will open on your screen when you click on the active link for today.
Verify the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money on the PDF with your ticket.
Download the result from the website and go through the list of winners whenever you want.
