Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 406 PDF; Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 406 draw on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, is announced on the official website of the State Lottery Department. Interested people are requested to visit the website - keralalotteries.com and find the live link. It is important to note that the live result link is released after 3 pm on the website, as per the timings declared by the official lottery department. One should stay alert while checking the lucky winners.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 406 on Tuesday, 12 March, will be released in a PDF file format after the live result announcement is over. Usually, the PDF file link is activated after 4 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Interested participants can download a copy of the lottery sambad result for their reference.
The Sthree Sakthi SS draw results are released every Tuesday and the live lottery link is activated after 3 pm. Participants buying the tickets should stay alert on the result date to know the lucky winners.
Selected winners have to follow a certain process to claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They must submit their personal documents and lottery tickets within thirty days from 12 March.
All participants are requested to follow the rules decided by the lottery department. You can read the rules online if you are participating for the first time in the draw.
Kerala Lottery Today, 12 March: Prize Money
The Kerala lottery today for Sthree Sakthi SS 406 prize money for Tuesday, 12 March 2024, is mentioned below:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Sambad: How To Download Sthree Sakthi SS 406 PDF on 12 March
Read the easy step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result sambad for Sthree Sakthi SS 406 on Tuesday, 12 March, online:
Check the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala for the lottery result PDF.
Tap on the active option that states "Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 406 Result" on the homepage, under the results section.
The lottery result PDF file will display on your screen and you can check the lucky winners.
Download a copy of the result and save it on your device.
