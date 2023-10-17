ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 October: Sthree Sakthi SS 385 Draw Out; Details

Kerala Lottery Result for 17 October 2023: Go to keralalotteries.com to download the Sthree Sakthi SS 385 PDF.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 385 on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, has been released on the official website after 3 pm. Participants who bought the tickets earlier and were patiently waiting to check the lucky winners should visit the official website –keralalotteries.com. The official site of the State Lottery Department of Kerala contains all the latest details and the list of winners for today. You should go through the winners carefully and verify the ticket numbers.

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 385 on Tuesday, 17 October, will be declared in a PDF form after 4 pm. You can download the lottery sambad PDF from the same official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to go through each ticket number on the result carefully on Tuesday.

The lottery sambad draws are conducted daily by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a Government body. You must go through the rules and announcements by the department on its website before participating in the draws to avoid any confusion on the result date.

Participants are requested to follow all the rules otherwise, they will not receive their cash prizes. One should follow the deadline to submit the lottery tickets and go through the announcements about the prize-claiming process.

Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 385 Prize for 17 October 2023

The Kerala lottery for Sthree Sakthi SS 385 prize money on Tuesday, 17 October, is mentioned below:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 October: Steps To Download Sthree Sakthi SS 385 PDF

Let's take a look at the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi SS 385 draw on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, online:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com, the official website of the department.

  • Under the lottery result section, tap on the Sthree Sakthi SS 385 Result active link.

  • The PDF page will display on your device once you tap on the link.

  • Go through the lottery ticket numbers properly on the PDF.

  • Download a copy of the Sthree Sakthi result to your device for future reference.

