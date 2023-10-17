Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 October: Sthree Sakthi SS 385 Draw Out; Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 385 on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, has been released on the official website after 3 pm. Participants who bought the tickets earlier and were patiently waiting to check the lucky winners should visit the official website –keralalotteries.com. The official site of the State Lottery Department of Kerala contains all the latest details and the list of winners for today. You should go through the winners carefully and verify the ticket numbers.

