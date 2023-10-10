ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 384 on 10 October: Prize Money & Winners

Sthree Sakthi SS 384: The first prize money of Kerala Lottery today is Rs Rs 75,00,000.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS 384 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 384, click here.

All the winners of Kerala lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 384: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 384 today on Tuesday, 10 October 2023.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check the result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 384 today on Tuesday, 10 October 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 384 against the draw date of 10/10/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

