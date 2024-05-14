Kerala Lottery Result for 14 May: Sthree Sakthi SS 415 Winners Out; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result for 14 May 2024: The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 415 draw on Tuesday, 14 May 2024, is announced on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Concerned participants who want to check the lucky winners must visit the website and find the live result link. It is important to note that the live result is released after 3 pm on the site by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants should know the lottery result date and time before buying the tickets.
One must check the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 415 on Tuesday, 14 May, carefully. The lottery sambad PDF will be declared after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com for those who will miss the live result. One must check all the lottery ticket numbers properly. You can contact the State Lottery Department officials to solve any queries.
The Sthree Sakthi results are announced every Tuesday. You must buy the tickets and check the lottery result time to know the lucky winners. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set the rules for the draws.
Lucky winners can claim cash prizes from the department after submitting their tickets and documents by the deadline. The last date is thirty days from the result date.
Please note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala will not accept any lottery ticket after the last date and you will lose the prize money. Winners should contact the officials soon to know the correct prize-claiming process.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 415 Prize Money: 14 May 2024
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 415 prize money list for Tuesday, 14 May:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result for 14 May 2024: How To Download Sthree Sakthi SS 415 PDF
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 415 on Tuesday, 14 May 2024:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the lottery link.
Click on the option that states "Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 415 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new browser and you can check the winners.
Download the PDF to your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)