Kerala Lottery Result, 29 June 2024: Karunya KR 660 Winners Declared; Prize Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 660 draw today, Saturday, 29 June 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad draw were patiently waiting to check the lucky winners for today. Now, they can finally go through the lottery ticket numbers, prize money, and other important details about the draw. The Karunya KR draw results are announced every Saturday for interested people. You must stay alert to know the latest updates.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 660 on Saturday, 29 June, will also be released in a PDF form. One should note that the live result link was released at 3 pm. The lottery sambad PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All participants should stay alert to know the correct list of winners for today.