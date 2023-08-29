The Kerala lottery result today for the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 draw on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, will be formally announced at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. People who bought the tickets and are waiting to check the list of winners should go through the live result announcement properly. You have to check each number on the result with your ticket to see if you will receive any money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Everybody should check the official site only.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will also release the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 379 on Tuesday, 29 August, in a PDF file after 4 pm. The result PDF files of the lottery sambad draws are usually declared after the live results for people who want to download them.