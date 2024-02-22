Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 510 Declared on 22 February, Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 510 today, Thursday, 22 February 2024, is formally declared for all concerned participants. The live result link is activated after 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the draw today must check each lottery ticket number below the prize money properly. Verify the numbers on the result with the number on your ticket to see if you are selected as a winner.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 510 on Thursday, 22 February, can be downloaded later. The lottery sambad PDF is released by the State Lottery Department for those who miss the live result announcement. One should download a copy of the result so they can check the winners whenever required. It will also act as proof.