Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 510 Declared on 22 February, Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 510 today, Thursday, 22 February 2024, is formally declared for all concerned participants. The live result link is activated after 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the draw today must check each lottery ticket number below the prize money properly. Verify the numbers on the result with the number on your ticket to see if you are selected as a winner.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 510 on Thursday, 22 February, can be downloaded later. The lottery sambad PDF is released by the State Lottery Department for those who miss the live result announcement. One should download a copy of the result so they can check the winners whenever required. It will also act as proof.
The Karunya Plus KN draw is conducted every Thursday and the live results are announced at 3 pm on the site. You can check the results from wherever you are by visiting the official site.
The State Lottery Department decides the prize money for all the draws. It is a government body that conducts the draws every day and decides the winners.
One should follow the rules of the lottery sambad after buying the tickets. You will not receive the prize if you do not follow the rules announced by the department.
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 22 February: Karunya Plus KN 510 Prize List
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 510 prize money list for today, Thursday, 22 February 2024, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 510 Result: Steps To Download
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 510 result for Thursday, 22 February, here:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com to open the result link.
Click on the option "Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 510" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad result PDF will open on your screen.
Go through the winners for today by checking the lottery numbers.
Download the lottery result from the website and save a copy for your use.
