Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 507 Declared Today; Check First Prize

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 507 is announced today, Thursday, 1 February 2024. Participants who bought the tickets and were waiting to know the lucky winners must check the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com for the latest details. The lottery result link is live after 3 pm on the site and you can take a look at the winners today. One must stay alert to know the lottery winners every day.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 507 today, Thursday, 1 February, will be available in a PDF file after 4 pm, for those who will miss the live result announcement. The lottery sambad PDF will be available on the same website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. You must stay alert on Thursday.
The winners of the lottery draws are selected by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You have to check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the result properly and verify them with the number on your ticket to see if you are a lucky winner.
The lottery sambad draws help a few lucky participants to claim huge cash prizes from the department after the results are out. You have to submit the lottery ticket, personal documents, and a passport-size photograph to the State Lottery Department within thirty days from the result date if you want the money.
Kerala Lottery Sambad for 1 February: Karunya Plus KN 507 Prize List
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 507 prize money for today, Thursday, 1 February 2024, is mentioned here:
First Prize Money: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Consolation Prize Money: Rs 8000
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 507 Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should know to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 507 result today, Thursday, 1 February:
Browse through the announcements on the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Go to the results page and tap on the link that states "Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 507".
The lottery sambad PDF for Thursday will open on a new tab when you click on the link.
Tap on the download option and save the result on your device.
