Kerala Lottery Result, 4 May: Karunya KR 652 Winners Declared; How To Download

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 652 draw has been released today, Saturday, 4 May 2024, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You can check the live lottery result link on the website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the department activated the result link after 3 pm on Saturday. Interested people must check the ticket numbers on the site carefully and see if they are selected among the lucky winners today.

You can also download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 652 draw on Saturday, 4 May. Please note that the lottery sambad download link will be declared after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. The PDF is released immediately after the live result announcement. Participants should follow all the latest announcements to know the exact winners of the Karunya KR draw.