Kerala Lottery Result, 4 May: Karunya KR 652 Winners Declared; How To Download

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 652 draw has been released today, Saturday, 4 May 2024, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You can check the live lottery result link on the website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the department activated the result link after 3 pm on Saturday. Interested people must check the ticket numbers on the site carefully and see if they are selected among the lucky winners today.
You can also download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 652 draw on Saturday, 4 May. Please note that the lottery sambad download link will be declared after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. The PDF is released immediately after the live result announcement. Participants should follow all the latest announcements to know the exact winners of the Karunya KR draw.
According to the official details on the schedule, the Karunya KR draw winners are announced every Saturday. You must check the schedule to know the lottery result dates and timings before participating in them.
New players are requested to follow all the rules decided by the department. Lucky winners have to follow a prize-claiming process to receive the money from the State Lottery Department.
As per the rules, all lucky winners get thirty days to submit their lottery tickets, personal documents, and lottery-winning proofs. Keep your documents ready before you go to collect your prize to avoid any delay or problems.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 652 Prize Money: 4 May 2024
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 652 prize money list for today, Saturday, 4 May 2024:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 100,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 4 May 2024: How To Download Karunya KR 652 PDF
Read the step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 652 on Saturday, 4 May:
Visit the official website of the lottery result - keralalotteries.com.
Go to the result section and click on the link "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 652" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF file for Saturday will open on a new page and you can check the lottery numbers.
Download the lottery result from the website.
