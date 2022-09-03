Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-565) Result, 3 September 2022: Winning Prize & More
KARUNYA (KR-565) Lottery Result Today, 3 September: The first prize is Rs Rs 80,00,000.
The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-565) will be officially declared on Saturday, 3 September 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the KARUNYA (KR-565) draw.
After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-565) draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.
KARUNYA (KR-565) on 3 September 2022: List of Prize Money
Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-565) prize money today, on Saturday, 3 September 2022, that winners must note down:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
KARUNYA (KR-565) Result on 3 September 2022: How To Check
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no for KARUNYA (KR-565) against the draw date – 03/09/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
