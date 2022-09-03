ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-565) Result, 3 September 2022: Winning Prize & More

KARUNYA (KR-565) Lottery Result Today, 3 September: The first prize is Rs Rs 80,00,000.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
1 min read
The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-565) will be officially declared on Saturday, 3 September 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the KARUNYA (KR-565) draw.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-565) draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.

KARUNYA (KR-565) on 3 September 2022: List of Prize Money

Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-565) prize money today, on Saturday, 3 September 2022, that winners must note down:

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

KARUNYA (KR-565) Result on 3 September 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for KARUNYA (KR-565) against the draw date – 03/09/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

