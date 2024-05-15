Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 95 Released on 15 May; How To Download

Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 95: The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 95 draw today, Wednesday, 15 May. Participants who were eagerly waiting to check the lucky winners can follow the live result announcement on the website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is activated after 3 pm for all interested people who want to know the winners. Participants should verify each number on the result carefully to see if they are a winner.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 95 sambad on Wednesday, 15 May, will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. You can download the lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com when the link is activated by the department. All participants must download the result to take a better look at the lucky winners for today.
The Fifty Fifty FF draw results are announced every Wednesday, according to the schedule. Any changes in the date are announced earlier by the State Lottery Department of Kerala so that participants can stay prepared.
The lottery draws are held from Monday to Sunday. A specific draw result is declared each day. Interested people should note the lottery result date and time before buying the tickets.
The rules and prize money are decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. It is a government body that distributes the prize money after the results are out. You can contact the officials in case of any queries.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 95: Prize List for 15 May
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery draw Fifty Fifty FF 95 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 15 May 2024:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 95 Result for 15 May: How To Download
Read the step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 95 result for Wednesday, 15 May:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com to open the result link.
Tap on the option "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 95 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF file will open on a new browser and you can verify the ticket numbers.
Click on the download option to save a copy of the lottery PDF.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)