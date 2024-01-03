Kerala Lottery Result Today, 3 January 2024: Fifty Fifty FF 79 Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result Today Fifty Fifty FF 79 on 3 January 2024: The Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday. Participants must note down that the live results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. After 4 pm, a complete result PDF will be available on the website, mentioning all important details like prize money, winner names, winning amount, and more.
The first winner of today's Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 79 will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to the second winner and Rs 5000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 79: Prize Money Details
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 79 on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Easy Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today
Follow the below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 79 Result today, Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 79 against the draw date of 3/1/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery Sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
