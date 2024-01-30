Kerala Lottery Result Today, 30 January: Sthree Sakthi SS 400 Result Declared

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 400 draw on Tuesday, 30 January 2024, is declared for all interested participants. You can check the live result announcements on the website - keralalotteries.com as the link is activated after 3 pm. The winning lottery ticket numbers are mentioned below each prize money and you should verify them with the number on your ticket. All the important details about the lottery draws are stated on the site for interested people.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 400 draw on Tuesday, 30 January, can be downloaded in a PDF form from the same website - keralalotteries.com. You have to wait for the lottery sambad result PDF to be released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The link is usually updated after 4 pm for interested participants.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts lottery draws so that interested people can claim huge cash prizes. You have to follow all the rules decided by the department if you want the money.
The deadline to submit your lottery tickets and personal documents is thirty days from the result date. Winners must submit the documents within the last date if they want to claim the prize from the department. All the important details regarding the prize-claiming process are mentioned online for new players.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 400 Prize Money: 30 January 2024
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 400 prize money list for today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024, is mentioned here for readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result PDF: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 400 Result on 30 January
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for the Sthree Sakthi SS 400 draw on Tuesday, 30 January, here:
Go through the State Lottery Department website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the results link and then find the option "Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 400 Result" on the page.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new page after you click on the link.
Download the lottery result from the website and go through the ticket numbers.
You can also save a printout of the result.
