ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result Out for 28 June : Check Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result Out for 28 June : Check Prize Money Here

The first prize money of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 is Rs 1,00,00,000. More details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result Out for 28 June : Check Prize Money Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Today on 28 June 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries announced the Kerala lottery result on Wednesday, 28 June 2023, for Fifty Fifty FF 55 draw on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The winning numbers, live results and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website – keralalotteries.com – from 3 pm onwards. A complete result PDF of Fifty Fifty FF 55 will be released by the concerned officials at 4 pm.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 724 Today; Prize List & Steps to Download Result

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 724 Today; Prize List & Steps to Download Result
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.

  • First Prize Money: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Fifty Fifty FF 55 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Download the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result PDF?

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the results and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 55 against the draw date of 28/06/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 607 Today; Check First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 607 Today; Check First Prize Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×