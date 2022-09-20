Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today for STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-331) – Details Here

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will declare the result of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) lottery at 3 pm on Tuesday, 20 September, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results, including the list of winners, prize money, and other information, will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.

All the winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.