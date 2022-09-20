ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today for STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-331) – Details Here

The live result of Kerala lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) will be available today on keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
1 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today for STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-331) – Details Here
i

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will declare the result of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) lottery at 3 pm on Tuesday, 20 September, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results, including the list of winners, prize money, and other information, will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.

All the winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) Prize Money for Lottery Winners

The following is the prize money which the winners will receive on Tuesday, 20 September 2022, for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) :

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consellation Prize: Rs 8,000

ADVERTISEMENT

STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) Result on 20 September: Steps To Check

All the players of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) must follow the steps below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) against the draw date - 20/09/2022

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×