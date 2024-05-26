Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 653 Prize Money & Winner Detail on 26 May 2024

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 653 Result: Kerala Lottery result has been declared today on 26 May 2024 for Akshaya AK 653. The Akshaya AK draw is held weekly on Sunday. A complete result PDF is issued by the concerned authorities at 4 pm, which displays all the important details like prize money, winner names, and more. Lottery players can download and check the Akshaya AK 653 result PDF on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The government of Kerala is in charge of the Kerala State Lotteries. The lottery department of Kerala was founded in 1967. In India, it's the first of its sort. There are a total of seven weekly lotteries held by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The draw takes place in Thiruvananthapuram at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, at 3:00 pm. In addition to weekly lotteries, Kerala State holds a number of seasonal lottery draws, bumpers, including summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam.