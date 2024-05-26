Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 653 Prize Money & Winner Detail on 26 May 2024

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 653 Result: Kerala Lottery result has been declared today on 26 May 2024 for Akshaya AK 653. The Akshaya AK draw is held weekly on Sunday. A complete result PDF is issued by the concerned authorities at 4 pm, which displays all the important details like prize money, winner names, and more. Lottery players can download and check the Akshaya AK 653 result PDF on the official website at keralalotteries.com.
The government of Kerala is in charge of the Kerala State Lotteries. The lottery department of Kerala was founded in 1967. In India, it's the first of its sort. There are a total of seven weekly lotteries held by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The draw takes place in Thiruvananthapuram at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, at 3:00 pm. In addition to weekly lotteries, Kerala State holds a number of seasonal lottery draws, bumpers, including summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam.
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 653: Prize Money Details
Below is the prize money list of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 653 on Sunday, 26 May 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 653 result on Sunday, 26 May 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Akshaya AK 653 against the draw date of 26/05/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
