Kerala Lottery Today Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Result on 20 September; Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93: The first prize is Rs 25 Crore.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Today on Wednesday, 20 September 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has released the Kerala lottery result today for Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website and its official YouTube channel at 2 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Today's Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 will be drawn in 10 series including TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL. The first winner of Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 draw will receive a winning amount of Rs 25 Crore.

Previous Year, Anoop - an auto driver from Sreevaraham won the Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2022. The Kerala Lottery Onam draw is held every year around the Onam festival.

Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Today: List of Prize Money for Winners

Here is the list of prize money for today's Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 on Wednesday, 20 September 2023.

1st Prize: Rs 25 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2,000

8th Prize: Rs 1,000

9th Prize: Rs 500

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

Note: To claim the prize money, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month.

Steps To Check & Download the Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Result PDF

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 against the draw date of 20/09/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

Kerala Lottery Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Live Results

To Check the live result of the Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93, follow the below YouTube link. The result will be declared at 2 pm today on 20 September 2023.

