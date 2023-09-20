Kerala Lottery Today Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Result on 20 September; Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 Today on Wednesday, 20 September 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has released the Kerala lottery result today for Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website and its official YouTube channel at 2 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.