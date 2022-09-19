Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper Result 2022: Auto Driver Wins Prize Money of Rs 25 Cr
Onam Bumper Lottery Result 2022 was announced on Sunday, 18 September, Anoop, an Autorickshaw driver wins 25 Crores.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on Sunday, 18 September 2022, declared the Onam Bumper Result 2022 on its official website – keralalotteries.com. The prize money of the first winner was Rs 25 crore, the highest prize money in the history of Kerala lotteries. Anoop (ticket number TJ 750605), an autorickshaw driver from Sreevaraham, Thiruvananthapuram, became the lucky winner of this year's Onam Bumper lottery 2022.
With a winning prize of Rs 25 crore for the first winner, Rs 5 crore for the second winner, and Rs 1 crore for the third winner (10 persons), this year's Onam bumper reward is the most expensive in Kerala lottery history. After the deduction of taxes, the first prize winner would receive an amount of Rs 15 crore and 75 lakh.
As per an ANI report, Anoop is in full excitement. Earlier he was working as a chef in a hotel and was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef. He has approached the bank for a loan and his loan was sanctioned.
The lucky draw for Kerala Onam Bumper Lottery 2022 was done by Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal along with Transport Minister Antony Raju and Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth on Sunday, 18 September 2022.
Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2022: Important Details
Approximately 67 lakhs of Onam bumper lottery tickets were sold this year
Each ticket was sold at a price of Rs 500
This year's Onam bumper prize money was the highest in the history of Kerala lottery
Lotteries are one of the primary sources of income for Kerala State Government
Onam Bumper 2022 (BR-87) is also called as Thiruvonam Bumper
Ticket number TJ 750605 owned by an autorickshaw driver and former chef was declared as the first prize winner. The winner will be rewarded an amount of Rs 25 crore and after tax deduction, he will get a final amount of Rs 15 crore and 75 lakh.
