Kerala Lottery Result Today, 24 November: Nirmal NR 356 Winners Out; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 356 draw on Friday, 24 November 2023, is officially announced on the website for interested participants. As per the latest details, the result is available after 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com and you can check the lucky winners for today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery sambad daily. Sometimes, it announces special bumper lotteries that help lucky winners win massive cash prizes after the results are out.

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 356 on Friday, 24 November, will be available in a PDF format on the same website after 4 pm. Participants should download a copy of the lottery sambad PDF and save it on their device for future reference. You can go through the list of winners whenever you have time.