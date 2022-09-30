Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 296 Result Announced; Latest Official Details

The Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 296 draw is declared on Friday, 30 September 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the lottery result at 3 pm on Friday. Participants can check and download the result from the official website - keralalotteries.com. They can also go through the rules and other details mentioned on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has mentioned every rule on the website for people to stay informed.

While the live results are released at 3 pm, the complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 296 draw, on Friday, 30 September 2022 will be released after 4 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the website so that they can check the winning numbers of the draw. They must keep a track of the updates.