Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 Result 2 November 2023: Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 494 for Thursday, 2 November 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declared the result of Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 today, on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday by the concerned officials.
First prize money of today's Kerala Lottery Karunya KN is Rs 80,00,000. The winning amount varies among all the winners. People must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494: Prize Money Details
Here is the list of prize money for Karunya Plus KN 494 on Thursday, 2 November 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 494 result on Thursday, 2 November 2023.
Visit the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Karunya Plus KN 494 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 02/11/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the Kerala Lottery Sambad information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
