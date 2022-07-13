Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 557 Result Declared, Check First Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download the complete Akshaya AK 557 lottery result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Akshaya AK 557 lottery draw on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. The participants of the Kerala Akshaya AK 557 Lottery will find the list of winning numbers on the official State Lottery Department website – keralalotteries.com. The results have been declared at 3 pm on Wednesday on the mentioned website, so the participants of the lottery draw should keep a close eye on it.
The Kerala Akshaya AK 557 Lottery Result PDF will be available for download from 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts various weekly lotteries every day so that people can win hefty prize amounts. Interested people should check keralalotteries.com.
It is to be noted that the lottery results for the Akshaya AK 557 draw will be officially conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK 557 Lottery Draw Details
The first prize winner of the Kerala Akshaya AK 557 Lottery on Wednesday is entitled to a prize amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery will receive Rs 5 lakh from the Kerala State Lottery Department.
The winners who will secure the third position will receive Rs 1 lakh from the State Lottery Department, as per the details mentioned on the official website.
The participants of the Akshaya AK 557 Kerala Lottery on 13 July 2022 should remember that a state lottery tax deduction of 30 percent will be applied to the prize amount.
Kerala Lottery Result: Steps To Check Akshaya AK 557 Result
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Akshaya AK 557 Lottery Result on Wednesday, 13 July 2022:
Go to the keralalotteries.com website.
Tap on the Akshaya AK 557 Result link on the site.
The list of winners will open up on your device.
Download the result PDF from the website and check the winning numbers properly.
If your number is on the result PDF, submit the lottery ticket to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days to claim the prize money. You can contact the department to know all the details.
