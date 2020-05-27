Tension between some states and the Centre is mounting over trains for migrants. After Maharashtra, now Kerala government has hit out at the Centre for sending trains without prior information.Chief Minister of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan has written to PM about this issue and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has accused the Railways, saying it "wants to be super spreader".Kerala has been in the limelight for its successful COVID-19 strategy in India as well as foreign media. Experts believe the state has successfully flattened the curve.The CM on Tuesday said, “Indian Railways decided to send a train from Mumbai to Kerala. No information about it was passed to the Kerala government,” ANI quoted.He further added,“This was taken up with the railway minister. We said that this would undermine measures taken by our government to ensure proper monitoring and control the spread of COVID. But then there was the issue of deciding to send another train in the same way from Delhi. Therefore, the matter has been brought to the notice of the prime minister.”Thomas Isaac took to Twitter to slam the Railways and Centre.Kerala has been screening passengers arriving in the state. As of Wednesday, the state has recorded 963 coronavirus cases and 6 deaths. The first case of coronavirus was recorded in Kerala in February.Migrants Stranded in Mumbai as Centre & State Spar Over Trains We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.