Several migrant workers have been taking the special 'shramik' trains arranged by the government to go back to their hometowns, and lakhs have been waiting for their turn. Amid this, Maharashtra witnessed massive chaos as hundreds of workers spent two nights on the footpath in Mumbai waiting outside the Kurla bus depot, said a report by Mid-Day. They were waiting for buses to take them to the railway station, where several trains were departing on Tuesday, 26 May.One of the migrant workers told Mid-Day, "The queue has run into kilometres. There was a rumour that today was the last day for 'shramik' special trains, hence, the crowd was more."126 Trains Were to Leave From MumbaiThe migrants were waiting for buses to go to Kurla LTT, Mumbai CSMT, Thane and Borivali from where trains were going to different parts of the country. The Maharashtra government was to operate 145 trains from the state, and 126 from Mumbai Metropolitan region alone.Hoards of migrants were seen waiting outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CST) as well.Nawab Malik vs Piyush GoyalMaharashtra minister Nawab Malik lashed out at Piyush Goyal and the Railways Ministry saying that they were trying to play 'politics'. He said, "The Railways Minister has been playing politics for the last two days. He said 49 trains had been allotted for the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus but the DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) says we can't send more than 16 trains. Passengers of 49 trains are over there and railway is not ready to release trains. I think Piyush Goyal and central government are intentionally doing politics. The situation at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus is because of Piyush Goyal."Malik's response was to the railway minister's tweets that 145 trains had been arranged by them and were ready to leave. Piyush Goyal had said in a tweet, "On request of Maharashtra Govt, we arranged 145 Shramik Special Trains today. These trains are ready since morning. 50 trains were to leave till 3 pm but only 13 trains have due to lack of passengers. (sic)"(With inputs from Mid-Day)