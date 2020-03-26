Kerala Records 112 Cases While 6 More COVID-19 Patients Recover
Nine more COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday, 26 March, taking the total tally to 112 active cases. Twelve people earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered so far, as six more patients were discharged after being declared virus-free.
Four patients had earlier tested negative and now two more people – from Palakkad and Thrissur – have recovered. Three students who came from Wuhan in China and a person in Kannur had earlier recovered.
The state government stated 91 out of the total 118 positive cases were persons who had travelled abroad. Eight others are foreign nationals and only 19 people so far got the virus through infected persons.
The Kerala government has been way ahead in its fight to contain the pandemic that has affected the state the worst in comparison to other states across India.
On Wednesday, all state-run liquor stores were closed as part of the 21-day coronavirus nationwide lockdown. Earlier, the chief minister had refused to shut down the liquor outlets, stating that it could lead to the production of illicit liquor and have ‘social repercussions.’
Despite the lockdown, the state has assured availability of all essential services.
Grocery shops, dairies and milk booths, hospitals, nursing homes, police, fire stations and ATMs will remain open.
Today, several people had lined up outside shops and markets. The Kerala police ensured that people don’t stand in close proximity and also questioned every person seen stepping out of their homes.
Kerala police department has already registered 402 cases against people for violating the lockdown regulations.
Covid Care Centres Established
As per the statistics released by the state health department, 72,460 persons are placed under surveillance, out of which 71,994 are home quarantined, and 466 are admitted in designated isolation facilities.
Till date 4,516 samples have been sent for testing of which 118 are positive, 3,331 are negative.
Covid Care Centres have been established in all districts to accommodate people who have been advised home quarantine but have no residence in Kerala – for example, tourists, people in transit.
For providing psychological support to the families of suspected persons, 375 persons have been deployed across the state. You could call 35312 for a counselling session.
Meanwhile, Kasargod which has come under the spotlight for being the most vulnerable district in the state, reported no new cases on Thursday, which came as a huge relief.
The district has reported the highest number of cases with 41 positive cases as of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
