Kerala Records 112 Cases While 6 More COVID-19 Patients Recover

Nine more COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday, 26 March, taking the total tally to 112 active cases. Twelve people earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered so far, as six more patients were discharged after being declared virus-free.

Four patients had earlier tested negative and now two more people – from Palakkad and Thrissur – have recovered. Three students who came from Wuhan in China and a person in Kannur had earlier recovered.



The state government stated 91 out of the total 118 positive cases were persons who had travelled abroad. Eight others are foreign nationals and only 19 people so far got the virus through infected persons.



The Kerala government has been way ahead in its fight to contain the pandemic that has affected the state the worst in comparison to other states across India.