Kerala Court Frames Charges Against Dileep for Sexual Assault

The other accused — Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh VP, Salim, Pradeep and Dileep — have been charged under the same sections, most of them mentioned in the charge sheet, including sections 120 A (criminal conspiracy), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 354 (assault or criminal force in woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe) 357 (assault or criminal force in attempt wrongfully to confine a person), 376 D (gang rape), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The trial is likely to commence by the end of January 2020, and the summons will be sent to the accused on Tuesday, the lawyer told TNM.

On Saturday, the court had dismissed the discharge plea filed by Dileep, seeking to exclude him from the list of accused. The court had admitted the prosecution’s argument that there is prima facie evidence against him in the crime and dismissed the plea of the actor, who is eighth accused in the case.