‘Govt Views It Seriously’: Kerala CM on Increase in Stalking Cases

Following a worrying rise in the number of stalking cases taking place in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has broken the government’s silence on the issue, saying that they are viewing the matter seriously.

Vijayan was responding to a question asked by Trikaripur MLA M Rajagopal in the State Assembly, on Monday, 3 February, reported The News Minute.

Since 2016, Vijayan said, there have been eight cases of men stalking and murdering women in the state. The chief minister went on to assure the assembly that “the government views such cases seriously.”