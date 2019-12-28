Kerala Church Choir Sings Carols Wearing Hijabs to Protest CAA

Youngsters clad in Muslim attire, with girls wearing headscarves and boys in skull caps — this video of around 14 youngsters singing Christmas carols in a Kerala church has taken social media by storm. At a time when protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are being held across the country, the youngsters wore Muslim attire to express their solidarity with the anti-CAA movement in the country.

The video is from Christmas celebrations at St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in Kozhencherry in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta.

In the video, the youngsters can be seen singing Christmas carols in the tune of ‘Mappila pattu,’ which are traditional songs sung by the Muslim community. The girls can be seen rhythmically clapping their hands the way it is done for Oppana, another traditional art form of the Muslim community.