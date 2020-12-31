BJP MLA Backs Kerala Assembly’s Resolution Against Farm Laws
A one-day special session of the Legislative Assembly was held on 31 December to discuss the Centre’s farm laws.
O Rajagopal, the lone member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has backed the Kerala Assembly’s resolution against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws on Thursday, 31 December, following the nationwide stir by the farmers.
Congress and all other parties have also backed the resolution.
“Similar farm laws were promised by the Congress in their poll manifesto. The CPI(M) also demanded to bring in such laws. Now, both parties are opposing it. Farmers shouldn't be misguided," Rajagopal was quoted by ANI as saying.
What Happened at the Assembly?
The Kerala legislative Assembly held a one-day special session on 31 December to discuss the farmer’s agitation against the Centre’s farm laws and its implications for the state’s food security, in course of which CM Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution stating concerns of the farmers should be addressed and all three farm laws must be withdrawn by the Centre.
“The central farm laws are anti-farmer and pro-corporate.”Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
“The current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stops,” he said.
Meanwhile, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan said “Kerala Assembly is doing a futile exercise because the law has been passed by Parliament. It is like going against the general view of the whole country.”
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who had earlier refused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s request, had questioned the urgency to hold the special session as the Legislative Assembly was scheduled to meet from 8 January.
In a letter to Vijayan, the Governor had stated that the government wanted the session to “discuss a problem for which you have no jurisdiction to offer any solution”. This led to a tug of war with the CM, calling the Governor’s response ‘unconstitutional'.
He later gave his nod on 28 December after the government rectified the procedural lapses in convening the session.
Next Meeting With Farmers on 4 Jan
A large number of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are demanding the repeal of the laws, arguing that these would pave the way for dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Mandi system.
The sixth round of talks was held on Wednesday, 30 December, when the government offered to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning under the Air Quality Commission Ordinance – two of the many demands of the protesting farmers.
However, there was no headway on the demands to repeal the three newly enacted farm laws and provide legal guarantee on the MSP.
Talks will resume on 4 January on these outstanding issues. However, farmers, who attended the meet, said the government has indicated that it would not repeal the laws.
